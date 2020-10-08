Earnings results for Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/08/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.79. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.62.

Acuity Brands last announced its earnings results on June 30th, 2020. The electronics maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $776.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.61 million. Its revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Acuity Brands has generated $9.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.6. Acuity Brands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 8th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Acuity Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $98.78, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.79%. The high price target for AYI is $135.00 and the low price target for AYI is $50.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Acuity Brands has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.11, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $98.78, Acuity Brands has a forecasted downside of 12.8% from its current price of $113.26. Acuity Brands has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands has a dividend yield of 0.47%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Acuity Brands has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Acuity Brands is 5.78%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Acuity Brands will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.45% next year. This indicates that Acuity Brands will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI)

In the past three months, Acuity Brands insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $200.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Acuity Brands is held by insiders. 93.32% of the stock of Acuity Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI



Earnings for Acuity Brands are expected to decrease by -1.41% in the coming year, from $7.08 to $6.98 per share. The P/E ratio of Acuity Brands is 16.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.45. The P/E ratio of Acuity Brands is 16.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.13. Acuity Brands has a PEG Ratio of 1.58. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Acuity Brands has a P/B Ratio of 2.36. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here