Earnings results for Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

Acushnet last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $300 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.41 million. Its revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Acushnet has generated $1.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.0. Acushnet has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020. Acushnet will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, November 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Acushnet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.58, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.33%. The high price target for GOLF is $42.00 and the low price target for GOLF is $22.25. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Acushnet has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.58, Acushnet has a forecasted downside of 19.3% from its current price of $36.67. Acushnet has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet pays a meaningful dividend of 1.74%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Acushnet has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Acushnet is 38.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Acushnet will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.18% next year. This indicates that Acushnet will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF)

In the past three months, Acushnet insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 54.30% of the stock of Acushnet is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 50.52% of the stock of Acushnet is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF



Earnings for Acushnet are expected to grow by 40.00% in the coming year, from $1.05 to $1.47 per share. The P/E ratio of Acushnet is 47.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.72. The P/E ratio of Acushnet is 47.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 55.46. Acushnet has a P/B Ratio of 2.90. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here