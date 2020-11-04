Earnings results for AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11.

AdaptHealth last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $232.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.36 million. AdaptHealth has generated $0.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.5. AdaptHealth has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AdaptHealth in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.78%. The high price target for AHCO is $33.00 and the low price target for AHCO is $15.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth does not currently pay a dividend. AdaptHealth does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

In the past three months, AdaptHealth insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.89% of the stock of AdaptHealth is held by insiders. Only 12.36% of the stock of AdaptHealth is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO



Earnings for AdaptHealth are expected to grow by 51.06% in the coming year, from $0.47 to $0.71 per share. The P/E ratio of AdaptHealth is 97.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of AdaptHealth is 97.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.18.

