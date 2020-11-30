Earnings results for Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc is expected* to report earnings on 11/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.96. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.63.

Analyst Opinion on Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Adient in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.61%. The high price target for ADNT is $33.00 and the low price target for ADNT is $16.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient does not currently pay a dividend. Adient does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

In the past three months, Adient insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.21% of the stock of Adient is held by insiders. 74.44% of the stock of Adient is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Adient (NYSE:ADNT



Earnings for Adient are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.15) to $2.57 per share. The P/E ratio of Adient is -5.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Adient is -5.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Adient has a PEG Ratio of 0.35. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Adient has a P/B Ratio of 1.37. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

