Earnings results for ADT (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

ADT last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. ADT has generated ($0.09) earnings per share over the last year. ADT has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on ADT (NYSE:ADT)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ADT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 57.48%. The high price target for ADT is $17.00 and the low price target for ADT is $6.50. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: ADT (NYSE:ADT)

ADT pays a meaningful dividend of 2.08%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ADT has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, ADT will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.86% next year. This indicates that ADT will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ADT (NYSE:ADT)

In the past three months, ADT insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $430,810,290.00 in company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of ADT is held by insiders. 94.14% of the stock of ADT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ADT (NYSE:ADT



Earnings for ADT are expected to decrease by -2.88% in the coming year, from $1.04 to $1.01 per share. The P/E ratio of ADT is -7.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ADT is -7.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ADT has a PEG Ratio of 1.14. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ADT has a P/B Ratio of 1.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

