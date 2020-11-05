Earnings results for Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.53.

Advanced Energy Industries last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The electronics maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $339.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.20 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 152.1% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Energy Industries has generated $2.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.5. Advanced Energy Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Advanced Energy Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $83.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.07%. The high price target for AEIS is $98.00 and the low price target for AEIS is $60.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Advanced Energy Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $83.00, Advanced Energy Industries has a forecasted upside of 9.1% from its current price of $76.10. Advanced Energy Industries has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries does not currently pay a dividend. Advanced Energy Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

In the past three months, Advanced Energy Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $648,970.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Advanced Energy Industries is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS



Earnings for Advanced Energy Industries are expected to grow by 14.39% in the coming year, from $4.10 to $4.69 per share. The P/E ratio of Advanced Energy Industries is 44.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of Advanced Energy Industries is 44.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.74. Advanced Energy Industries has a P/B Ratio of 4.31. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here