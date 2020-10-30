Earnings results for AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

AdvanSix Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

AdvanSix last released its earnings results on July 31st, 2020. The reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business earned $233.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.40 million. AdvanSix has generated $1.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2. AdvanSix has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AdvanSix in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.87%. The high price target for ASIX is $20.00 and the low price target for ASIX is $20.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AdvanSix has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.00, AdvanSix has a forecasted upside of 33.9% from its current price of $14.94. AdvanSix has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

AdvanSix does not currently pay a dividend. AdvanSix does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

In the past three months, AdvanSix insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,000.00 in company stock. Only 3.30% of the stock of AdvanSix is held by insiders. 86.58% of the stock of AdvanSix is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX



Earnings for AdvanSix are expected to grow by 92.25% in the coming year, from $1.29 to $2.48 per share. The P/E ratio of AdvanSix is 16.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.75. The P/E ratio of AdvanSix is 16.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 34.83. AdvanSix has a P/B Ratio of 1.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

