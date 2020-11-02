Earnings results for Aegion (NYSE:WMK)

Weis Markets, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.53.

Weis Markets last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. Weis Markets has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Weis Markets pays a meaningful dividend of 2.73%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Weis Markets has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

In the past three months, Weis Markets insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 27.00% of the stock of Weis Markets is held by insiders. 39.24% of the stock of Weis Markets is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Weis Markets is 12.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.59. The P/E ratio of Weis Markets is 12.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 35.43. Weis Markets has a P/B Ratio of 1.15. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

