Earnings results for Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Aegion Corp is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.4.

Aegion last announced its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business earned $245.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. Aegion has generated $1.21 earnings per share over the last year. Aegion has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aegion in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 53.85%. The high price target for AEGN is $23.00 and the low price target for AEGN is $23.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Aegion does not currently pay a dividend. Aegion does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN)

In the past three months, Aegion insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $813,000.00 in company stock. Only 3.88% of the stock of Aegion is held by insiders. 93.94% of the stock of Aegion is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN



Earnings for Aegion are expected to grow by 10.99% in the coming year, from $0.91 to $1.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Aegion is -71.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Aegion is -71.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Aegion has a P/B Ratio of 1.06. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

