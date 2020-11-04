Earnings results for Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.66.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has generated ($2.45) earnings per share over the last year. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 70.50%. The high price target for AGLE is $17.00 and the low price target for AGLE is $11.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Aeglea BioTherapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

In the past three months, Aeglea BioTherapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.70% of the stock of Aeglea BioTherapeutics is held by insiders. 85.10% of the stock of Aeglea BioTherapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE



Earnings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.72) to ($1.71) per share. The P/E ratio of Aeglea BioTherapeutics is -3.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 3.78. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

