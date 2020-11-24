Earnings results for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH)

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 11/24/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group last posted its earnings data on September 25th, 2020. The reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $23.60 million during the quarter. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 89.87%. The high price target for AIH is $9.00 and the low price target for AIH is $9.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH)

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group does not currently pay a dividend. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH)

In the past three months, Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

