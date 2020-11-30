Earnings results for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH)

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 11/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on September 25th, 2020. The reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 56.79%. The high price target for AIH is $9.00 and the low price target for AIH is $9.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH)

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group does not currently pay a dividend. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH)

In the past three months, Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

