Ciner Resources LP is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.73.

Ciner Resources last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter. Ciner Resources has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.6. Ciner Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Ciner Resources does not currently pay a dividend. Ciner Resources has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

In the past three months, Ciner Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.62% of the stock of Ciner Resources is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Ciner Resources is 7.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of Ciner Resources is 7.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 35.33. Ciner Resources has a P/B Ratio of 0.73. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

