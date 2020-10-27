Earnings results for Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.29.

Aethlon Medical last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 11th, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Aethlon Medical has generated ($1.87) earnings per share over the last year. Aethlon Medical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Dividend Strength: Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Aethlon Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

In the past three months, Aethlon Medical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.67% of the stock of Aethlon Medical is held by insiders. Only 2.46% of the stock of Aethlon Medical is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD



Earnings for Aethlon Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.45) to ($0.43) per share. The P/E ratio of Aethlon Medical is -0.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Aethlon Medical is -0.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Aethlon Medical has a P/B Ratio of 1.52. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here