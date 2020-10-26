Earnings results for Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.86. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.16.

Affiliated Managers Group last posted its earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The asset manager reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The business earned $471.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.28 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Affiliated Managers Group has generated $14.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.9. Affiliated Managers Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Affiliated Managers Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $74.42, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.28%. The high price target for AMG is $82.00 and the low price target for AMG is $66.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Affiliated Managers Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $74.42, Affiliated Managers Group has a forecasted downside of 6.3% from its current price of $79.40. Affiliated Managers Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group has a dividend yield of 0.05%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Affiliated Managers Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Affiliated Managers Group is 0.28%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Affiliated Managers Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 0.32% next year. This indicates that Affiliated Managers Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

In the past three months, Affiliated Managers Group insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $577,308.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.43% of the stock of Affiliated Managers Group is held by insiders. 98.80% of the stock of Affiliated Managers Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG



Earnings for Affiliated Managers Group are expected to grow by 5.43% in the coming year, from $11.98 to $12.63 per share. The P/E ratio of Affiliated Managers Group is 31.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.64. The P/E ratio of Affiliated Managers Group is 31.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.43. Affiliated Managers Group has a PEG Ratio of 0.55. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Affiliated Managers Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

