Earnings results for AFLAC (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.16.

AFLAC last issued its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The business earned $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Its revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AFLAC has generated $4.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2. AFLAC has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on AFLAC (NYSE:AFL)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AFLAC in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.05%. The high price target for AFL is $56.00 and the low price target for AFL is $35.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

AFLAC has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.14, AFLAC has a forecasted upside of 20.1% from its current price of $36.77. AFLAC has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AFLAC (NYSE:AFL)

AFLAC pays a meaningful dividend of 2.96%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. AFLAC does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of AFLAC is 25.23%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, AFLAC will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.67% next year. This indicates that AFLAC will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AFLAC (NYSE:AFL)

In the past three months, AFLAC insiders have sold 1,504.38% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $38,130.00 in company stock and sold $611,749.00 in company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of AFLAC is held by insiders. 66.35% of the stock of AFLAC is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AFLAC (NYSE:AFL



Earnings for AFLAC are expected to decrease by -2.16% in the coming year, from $4.64 to $4.54 per share. The P/E ratio of AFLAC is 9.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of AFLAC is 9.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.21. AFLAC has a PEG Ratio of 1.63. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. AFLAC has a P/B Ratio of 0.93. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here