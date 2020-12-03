Earnings results for Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Limited is expected* to report earnings on 12/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Afya last released its quarterly earnings results on August 28th, 2020. The reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business earned $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.78 million. Afya has generated $0.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.4. Afya has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Afya in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.31, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.16%. The high price target for AFYA is $32.00 and the low price target for AFYA is $21.50. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya does not currently pay a dividend. Afya does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

In the past three months, Afya insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 25.43% of the stock of Afya is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA



Earnings for Afya are expected to grow by 35.29% in the coming year, from $0.68 to $0.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Afya is 36.41, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.94. The P/E ratio of Afya is 36.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 56.39. Afya has a P/B Ratio of 4.27. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

