Earnings results for AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.82.

AGCO last posted its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AGCO has generated $4.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.8. AGCO has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AGCO in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $85.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.26%. The high price target for AGCO is $100.00 and the low price target for AGCO is $48.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AGCO has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.59, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $85.13, AGCO has a forecasted upside of 6.3% from its current price of $80.12. AGCO has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO has a dividend yield of 0.83%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. AGCO has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of AGCO is 14.41%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, AGCO will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.19% next year. This indicates that AGCO will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

In the past three months, AGCO insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,088,685.00 in company stock. Only 17.80% of the stock of AGCO is held by insiders. 79.01% of the stock of AGCO is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO



Earnings for AGCO are expected to grow by 33.25% in the coming year, from $3.94 to $5.25 per share. The P/E ratio of AGCO is 112.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of AGCO is 112.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.39. AGCO has a PEG Ratio of 2.23. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. AGCO has a P/B Ratio of 2.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here