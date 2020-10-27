Earnings results for Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

Agilysys last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. Agilysys has generated ($1.47) earnings per share over the last year. Agilysys has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Agilysys in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.54%. The high price target for AGYS is $30.00 and the low price target for AGYS is $23.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Agilysys has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.25, Agilysys has a forecasted upside of 5.5% from its current price of $25.82. Agilysys has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys does not currently pay a dividend. Agilysys does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

In the past three months, Agilysys insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.00% of the stock of Agilysys is held by insiders. 99.48% of the stock of Agilysys is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS



Earnings for Agilysys are expected to grow by 20.83% in the coming year, from $0.24 to $0.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Agilysys is -17.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Agilysys is -17.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Agilysys has a P/B Ratio of 8.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

