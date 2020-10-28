Earnings results for Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Agnico Eagle Mines last released its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company earned $557.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.82 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Agnico Eagle Mines has generated $0.97 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.5. Agnico Eagle Mines has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Agnico Eagle Mines in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $80.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.01%. The high price target for AEM is $94.00 and the low price target for AEM is $60.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Agnico Eagle Mines has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $80.63, Agnico Eagle Mines has a forecasted upside of 0.0% from its current price of $80.62. Agnico Eagle Mines has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines has a dividend yield of 1.01%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Agnico Eagle Mines has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Agnico Eagle Mines is 82.47%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Agnico Eagle Mines will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.92% next year. This indicates that Agnico Eagle Mines will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

In the past three months, Agnico Eagle Mines insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.51% of the stock of Agnico Eagle Mines is held by insiders. 59.43% of the stock of Agnico Eagle Mines is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM



Earnings for Agnico Eagle Mines are expected to grow by 73.63% in the coming year, from $2.01 to $3.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Agnico Eagle Mines is 39.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Agnico Eagle Mines is 39.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 36.90. Agnico Eagle Mines has a PEG Ratio of 39.42. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Agnico Eagle Mines has a P/B Ratio of 3.78. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

