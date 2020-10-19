Earnings results for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/19/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.79. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.77.

Agree Realty last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 20th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.25. The firm earned $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.23 million. Agree Realty has generated $3.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.7. Agree Realty has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 19th, 2020.

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Agree Realty in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $74.90, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.58%. The high price target for ADC is $82.00 and the low price target for ADC is $69.00. There are currently 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Agree Realty has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.10, and is based on 9 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $74.90, Agree Realty has a forecasted upside of 14.6% from its current price of $65.37. Agree Realty has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Agree Realty pays a meaningful dividend of 3.67%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Agree Realty has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Agree Realty is 77.92%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Agree Realty will have a dividend payout ratio of 70.80% next year. This indicates that Agree Realty will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Agree Realty insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of Agree Realty is held by insiders.

Earnings for Agree Realty are expected to grow by 6.60% in the coming year, from $3.18 to $3.39 per share. The P/E ratio of Agree Realty is 33.70, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.73. The P/E ratio of Agree Realty is 33.70, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.39. Agree Realty has a P/B Ratio of 1.64. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

