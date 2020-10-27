Earnings results for Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.98. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.87.

Akamai Technologies last announced its earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.38 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has generated $3.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.1. Akamai Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Akamai Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $117.70, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.97%. The high price target for AKAM is $150.00 and the low price target for AKAM is $95.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Akamai Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.77, and is based on 17 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $117.70, Akamai Technologies has a forecasted upside of 11.0% from its current price of $106.06. Akamai Technologies has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Akamai Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

In the past three months, Akamai Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,054,720.00 in company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of Akamai Technologies is held by insiders. 88.37% of the stock of Akamai Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM



Earnings for Akamai Technologies are expected to grow by 7.16% in the coming year, from $4.05 to $4.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Akamai Technologies is 32.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.33. The P/E ratio of Akamai Technologies is 32.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 64.99. Akamai Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 2.11. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Akamai Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 4.68. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

