Earnings results for Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics Plc is estimated to report earnings on 11/30/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.14.

Akari Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on September 1st, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Akari Therapeutics has generated ($0.93) earnings per share over the last year. Akari Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 30th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Akari Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 218.47%. The high price target for AKTX is $5.00 and the low price target for AKTX is $5.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Akari Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

In the past three months, Akari Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 61.80% of the stock of Akari Therapeutics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 9.55% of the stock of Akari Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX



Earnings for Akari Therapeutics are expected to remain at ($1.00) per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Akari Therapeutics is -1.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Akari Therapeutics is -1.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

