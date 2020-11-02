Earnings results for Alamo Group (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.52.

Jones Lang LaSalle last announced its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Jones Lang LaSalle has generated $14.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.0. Jones Lang LaSalle has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Jones Lang LaSalle in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $138.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.81%. The high price target for JLL is $175.00 and the low price target for JLL is $122.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Jones Lang LaSalle does not currently pay a dividend. Jones Lang LaSalle does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Jones Lang LaSalle insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.62% of the stock of Jones Lang LaSalle is held by insiders. 94.41% of the stock of Jones Lang LaSalle is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Jones Lang LaSalle are expected to grow by 65.46% in the coming year, from $5.79 to $9.58 per share. The P/E ratio of Jones Lang LaSalle is 13.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of Jones Lang LaSalle is 13.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.06. Jones Lang LaSalle has a PEG Ratio of 2.09. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Jones Lang LaSalle has a P/B Ratio of 1.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

