Earnings results for Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.54.

Alamo Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The firm earned $268.64 million during the quarter. Alamo Group has generated $5.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.8. Alamo Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alamo Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $129.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.79%. The high price target for ALG is $145.00 and the low price target for ALG is $113.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Alamo Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $129.00, Alamo Group has a forecasted upside of 6.8% from its current price of $120.80. Alamo Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group has a dividend yield of 0.43%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Alamo Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Alamo Group is 8.78%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Alamo Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.58% next year. This indicates that Alamo Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG)

In the past three months, Alamo Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,074,504.00 in company stock. Only 3.07% of the stock of Alamo Group is held by insiders. 92.59% of the stock of Alamo Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG



Earnings for Alamo Group are expected to grow by 33.46% in the coming year, from $5.14 to $6.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Alamo Group is 25.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.18. The P/E ratio of Alamo Group is 25.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.73. Alamo Group has a PEG Ratio of 2.43. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Alamo Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.51. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

