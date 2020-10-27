Earnings results for Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Alamos Gold last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company earned $126.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.60 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Alamos Gold has generated $0.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.3. Alamos Gold has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alamos Gold in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.53, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 52.71%. The high price target for AGI is $20.00 and the low price target for AGI is $5.30. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Alamos Gold has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.45, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.53, Alamos Gold has a forecasted upside of 52.7% from its current price of $8.86. Alamos Gold has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold has a dividend yield of 0.70%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Alamos Gold has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Alamos Gold is 30.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Alamos Gold will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.22% next year. This indicates that Alamos Gold will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

In the past three months, Alamos Gold insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 53.48% of the stock of Alamos Gold is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI



Earnings for Alamos Gold are expected to grow by 114.71% in the coming year, from $0.34 to $0.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Alamos Gold is 63.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Alamos Gold is 63.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 36.90. Alamos Gold has a PEG Ratio of 0.82. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Alamos Gold has a P/B Ratio of 1.29. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

