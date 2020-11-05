Earnings results for Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

Alarm.com last released its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The company earned $141.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.06 million. Alarm.com has generated $1.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.3. Alarm.com has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alarm.com in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $66.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.29%. The high price target for ALRM is $79.00 and the low price target for ALRM is $55.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alarm.com does not currently pay a dividend. Alarm.com does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

In the past three months, Alarm.com insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,672,746.00 in company stock. Only 20.80% of the stock of Alarm.com is held by insiders. 95.06% of the stock of Alarm.com is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM



Earnings for Alarm.com are expected to grow by 8.65% in the coming year, from $1.04 to $1.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Alarm.com is 57.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.26. The P/E ratio of Alarm.com is 57.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.94. Alarm.com has a PEG Ratio of 5.27. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Alarm.com has a P/B Ratio of 8.85. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

