Earnings results for

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/23/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Bank of the James Financial Group last released its earnings data on July 24th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. Bank of the James Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 23rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on

Dividend Strength:

Bank of the James Financial Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.73%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Bank of the James Financial Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling:

In the past three months, Bank of the James Financial Group insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $29,005.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 10.90% of the stock of Bank of the James Financial Group is held by insiders. Only 31.62% of the stock of Bank of the James Financial Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of



The P/E ratio of Bank of the James Financial Group is 9.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Bank of the James Financial Group is 9.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.24. Bank of the James Financial Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.72. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

