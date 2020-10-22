Earnings results for Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-2.86. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.63.

Alaska Air Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.39) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $421 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.31 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. Alaska Air Group has generated $6.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.3. Alaska Air Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alaska Air Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.45%. The high price target for ALK is $64.00 and the low price target for ALK is $31.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Alaska Air Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.85, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.60, Alaska Air Group has a forecasted upside of 22.4% from its current price of $39.69. Alaska Air Group has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Alaska Air Group does not currently pay a dividend. Alaska Air Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Alaska Air Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $275,963.00 in company stock. Only 0.47% of the stock of Alaska Air Group is held by insiders. 73.06% of the stock of Alaska Air Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Alaska Air Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($8.99) to $1.58 per share. The P/E ratio of Alaska Air Group is 86.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Alaska Air Group is 86.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 20.03. Alaska Air Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.13. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

