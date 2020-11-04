Earnings results for Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Alaska Communications Systems Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $59.46 million during the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.9. Alaska Communications Systems Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Alaska Communications Systems Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.71%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Alaska Communications Systems Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Alaska Communications Systems Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.18% of the stock of Alaska Communications Systems Group is held by insiders. 46.21% of the stock of Alaska Communications Systems Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Alaska Communications Systems Group is 17.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Alaska Communications Systems Group is 17.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 21.42. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.93. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

