Earnings results for Albany International (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.94. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.69.

Assurant last issued its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Assurant has generated $8.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.9. Assurant has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Albany International (NYSE:AIZ)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Assurant in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $148.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.54%. The high price target for AIZ is $158.00 and the low price target for AIZ is $143.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Assurant has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $148.67, Assurant has a forecasted upside of 19.5% from its current price of $124.37. Assurant has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Albany International (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant pays a meaningful dividend of 2.06%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Assurant has been increasing its dividend for 15 years. The dividend payout ratio of Assurant is 29.47%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Assurant will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.38% next year. This indicates that Assurant will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Albany International (NYSE:AIZ)

In the past three months, Assurant insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.63% of the stock of Assurant is held by insiders. 94.70% of the stock of Assurant is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Albany International (NYSE:AIZ



Earnings for Assurant are expected to grow by 24.62% in the coming year, from $8.65 to $10.78 per share. The P/E ratio of Assurant is 19.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.55. The P/E ratio of Assurant is 19.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.06. Assurant has a P/B Ratio of 1.33. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

