Earnings results for Albany International (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.17.

Albany International last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The company earned $225.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.28 million. Albany International has generated $4.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.3. Albany International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Albany International (NYSE:AIN)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Albany International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $70.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 34.62%. The high price target for AIN is $91.00 and the low price target for AIN is $57.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Albany International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $70.50, Albany International has a forecasted upside of 34.6% from its current price of $52.37. Albany International has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Albany International (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International has a dividend yield of 1.43%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Albany International does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Albany International is 18.49%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Albany International will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.33% next year. This indicates that Albany International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Albany International (NYSE:AIN)

In the past three months, Albany International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $23,116.00 in company stock. Only 5.73% of the stock of Albany International is held by insiders. 92.77% of the stock of Albany International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Albany International (NYSE:AIN



Earnings for Albany International are expected to decrease by -1.32% in the coming year, from $3.04 to $3.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Albany International is 15.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Albany International is 15.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.73. Albany International has a P/B Ratio of 2.41. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here