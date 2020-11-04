Earnings results for Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.78. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.53.

Albemarle last released its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $764.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.31 million. Albemarle has generated $6.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.7. Albemarle has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Albemarle in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $83.88, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.08%. The high price target for ALB is $121.00 and the low price target for ALB is $40.00. There are currently 6 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Albemarle has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.13, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 6 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $83.88, Albemarle has a forecasted downside of 14.1% from its current price of $97.62. Albemarle has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle pays a meaningful dividend of 1.59%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Albemarle has been increasing its dividend for 26 years. The dividend payout ratio of Albemarle is 25.50%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Albemarle will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.29% next year. This indicates that Albemarle will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

In the past three months, Albemarle insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $19,508,361.00 in company stock. Only 1.07% of the stock of Albemarle is held by insiders. 89.77% of the stock of Albemarle is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB



Earnings for Albemarle are expected to grow by 18.68% in the coming year, from $3.48 to $4.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Albemarle is 23.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Albemarle is 23.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 35.89. Albemarle has a PEG Ratio of 2.68. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Albemarle has a P/B Ratio of 2.53. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here