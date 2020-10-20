Earnings results for Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/20/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.27.

Albertsons Companies last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.62 billion. Its revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Albertsons Companies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Albertsons Companies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Albertsons Companies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.31, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 41.21%. The high price target for ACI is $33.50 and the low price target for ACI is $15.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Albertsons Companies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.85, and is based on 17 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.31, Albertsons Companies has a forecasted upside of 41.2% from its current price of $14.38. Albertsons Companies has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies does not currently pay a dividend. Albertsons Companies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

In the past three months, Albertsons Companies insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $476,207.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 41.67% of the stock of Albertsons Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI



Earnings for Albertsons Companies are expected to decrease by -31.56% in the coming year, from $2.25 to $1.54 per share. Albertsons Companies has a PEG Ratio of 0.60. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued.

