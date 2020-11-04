Earnings results for Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.73.

Albireo Pharma last released its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 million. Albireo Pharma has generated ($5.04) earnings per share over the last year. Albireo Pharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Albireo Pharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 108.87%. The high price target for ALBO is $81.00 and the low price target for ALBO is $52.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Albireo Pharma has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $67.71, Albireo Pharma has a forecasted upside of 108.9% from its current price of $32.42. Albireo Pharma has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma does not currently pay a dividend. Albireo Pharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO)

In the past three months, Albireo Pharma insiders have bought 1,880.08% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $16,000,000.00 in company stock and sold $808,048.00 in company stock. Only 5.00% of the stock of Albireo Pharma is held by insiders. 68.48% of the stock of Albireo Pharma is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO



Earnings for Albireo Pharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($6.55) to ($7.19) per share. The P/E ratio of Albireo Pharma is -5.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Albireo Pharma is -5.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Albireo Pharma has a P/B Ratio of 4.42. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

