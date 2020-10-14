Earnings results for Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/14/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.44.

Alcoa last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 15th, 2020. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.36. The firm earned $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Alcoa has generated ($0.99) earnings per share over the last year. Alcoa has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alcoa in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.92%. The high price target for AA is $23.00 and the low price target for AA is $10.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Alcoa has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, Alcoa has a forecasted upside of 17.9% from its current price of $12.72. Alcoa has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa does not currently pay a dividend. Alcoa does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

In the past three months, Alcoa insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $8,338.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Alcoa (NYSE:AA



Earnings for Alcoa are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.16) to ($0.07) per share. The P/E ratio of Alcoa is -3.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Alcoa is -3.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Alcoa has a P/B Ratio of 0.40. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

