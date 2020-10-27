Earnings results for Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS)
Alerus Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.
Alerus Finl Cp last announced its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. The business earned $58.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.48 million. Alerus Finl Cp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.
Analyst Opinion on Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS)
There is no enough data Analyst Ratings
There is not enough analysis data for Alerus Finl Cp.
Dividend Strength: Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS)
Alerus Finl Cp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.70%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Alerus Finl Cp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.
Insiders buying/selling: Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS)
In the past three months, Alerus Finl Cp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.
Earnings and Valuation of Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS
