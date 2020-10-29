Earnings results for Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19.

Alexander & Baldwin last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Alexander & Baldwin has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Alexander & Baldwin has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alexander & Baldwin in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 82.42%. The high price target for ALEX is $22.00 and the low price target for ALEX is $22.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Alexander & Baldwin has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.00, Alexander & Baldwin has a forecasted upside of 82.4% from its current price of $12.06. Alexander & Baldwin has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX)

Alexander & Baldwin does not currently pay a dividend. Alexander & Baldwin does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX)

In the past three months, Alexander & Baldwin insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of Alexander & Baldwin is held by insiders. 82.27% of the stock of Alexander & Baldwin is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX



Earnings for Alexander & Baldwin are expected to grow by 14.71% in the coming year, from $0.68 to $0.78 per share. The P/E ratio of Alexander & Baldwin is -20.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Alexander & Baldwin is -20.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Alexander & Baldwin has a P/B Ratio of 0.77. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here