Earnings results for Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/26/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.99. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.92.

Alexander’s last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.15. Alexander’s has generated $19.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.3. Alexander’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 26th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alexander’s in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $280.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.98%. The high price target for ALX is $280.00 and the low price target for ALX is $280.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Alexander’s has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $280.00, Alexander’s has a forecasted upside of 14.0% from its current price of $245.66. Alexander’s has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.33%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Alexander’s has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Alexander’s is 92.45%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Alexander’s will have a dividend payout ratio of 104.11% in the coming year. This indicates that Alexander’s may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

In the past three months, Alexander’s insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 26.23% of the stock of Alexander’s is held by insiders. 35.02% of the stock of Alexander’s is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX



Earnings for Alexander’s are expected to grow by 6.53% in the coming year, from $16.23 to $17.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Alexander’s is 26.30, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of Alexander’s is 26.30, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.41. Alexander’s has a P/B Ratio of 4.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

