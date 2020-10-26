Earnings results for Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.83. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.01. The business earned $436.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.92 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has generated $6.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.2. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $149.42, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.93%. The high price target for ARE is $190.00 and the low price target for ARE is $20.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.82, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $149.42, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a forecasted downside of 6.9% from its current price of $160.54. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays a meaningful dividend of 2.64%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Alexandria Real Estate Equities does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Alexandria Real Estate Equities is 60.92%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Alexandria Real Estate Equities will have a dividend payout ratio of 55.21% next year. This indicates that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

In the past three months, Alexandria Real Estate Equities insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $17,471,906.00 in company stock. Only 1.12% of the stock of Alexandria Real Estate Equities is held by insiders. 92.83% of the stock of Alexandria Real Estate Equities is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE



Earnings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities are expected to grow by 5.21% in the coming year, from $7.30 to $7.68 per share. The P/E ratio of Alexandria Real Estate Equities is 49.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of Alexandria Real Estate Equities is 49.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.40. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a PEG Ratio of 4.39. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a P/B Ratio of 1.94. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

