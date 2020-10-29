Earnings results for Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.55.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has generated $9.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.7. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $141.65, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.33%. The high price target for ALXN is $165.00 and the low price target for ALXN is $110.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings, 14 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Alexion Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.73, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $141.65, Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 23.3% from its current price of $114.85. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Alexion Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Alexion Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.03% of the stock of Alexion Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 90.12% of the stock of Alexion Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow by 9.22% in the coming year, from $10.20 to $11.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals is 30.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals is 30.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.13. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a PEG Ratio of 1.02. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 2.26. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

