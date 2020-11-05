Earnings results for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.6800000000000002. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.49.

Alibaba Group last released its earnings data on August 20th, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm earned $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Alibaba Group has generated $6.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.9. Alibaba Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

27 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alibaba Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $304.09, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.83%. The high price target for BABA is $360.00 and the low price target for BABA is $197.70. There are currently 1 hold rating, 25 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Alibaba Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 26 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $301.79, Alibaba Group has a forecasted upside of 2.1% from its current price of $295.71. Alibaba Group has been the subject of 15 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Alibaba Group does not currently pay a dividend. Alibaba Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Alibaba Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.50% of the stock of Alibaba Group is held by insiders. 46.02% of the stock of Alibaba Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Alibaba Group are expected to grow by 29.87% in the coming year, from $7.60 to $9.87 per share. The P/E ratio of Alibaba Group is 31.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.26. The P/E ratio of Alibaba Group is 31.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 38.37. Alibaba Group has a PEG Ratio of 2.03. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Alibaba Group has a P/B Ratio of 6.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

