Earnings results for Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.28.

Align Technology last released its quarterly earnings results on July 22nd, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $352.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.50 million. Align Technology has generated $4.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.6. Align Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Align Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $287.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.23%. The high price target for ALGN is $360.00 and the low price target for ALGN is $165.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Align Technology has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology does not currently pay a dividend. Align Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

In the past three months, Align Technology insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $22,460,548.00 in company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of Align Technology is held by insiders. 86.43% of the stock of Align Technology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN

Earnings for Align Technology are expected to grow by 352.71% in the coming year, from $1.29 to $5.84 per share. The P/E ratio of Align Technology is 15.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.70. The P/E ratio of Align Technology is 15.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.61. Align Technology has a PEG Ratio of 23.70. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Align Technology has a P/B Ratio of 19.59. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

