Earnings results for Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV)

Urovant Sciences Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.85.

Urovant Sciences last issued its earnings data on August 13th, 2020. The reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.37. Urovant Sciences has generated ($4.71) earnings per share over the last year. Urovant Sciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Urovant Sciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 278.89%. The high price target for UROV is $28.00 and the low price target for UROV is $28.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Urovant Sciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts' consensus price target of $28.00, Urovant Sciences has a forecasted upside of 278.9% from its current price of $7.39.

Dividend Strength: Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV)

Urovant Sciences does not currently pay a dividend. Urovant Sciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV)

In the past three months, Urovant Sciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of Urovant Sciences is held by insiders. Only 20.34% of the stock of Urovant Sciences is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV



Earnings for Urovant Sciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.73) to ($5.23) per share. The P/E ratio of Urovant Sciences is -1.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

