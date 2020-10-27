Earnings results for Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.6.

Alimera Sciences last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.14) by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Alimera Sciences has generated ($2.19) earnings per share over the last year. Alimera Sciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alimera Sciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 235.65%. The high price target for ALIM is $15.00 and the low price target for ALIM is $14.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences does not currently pay a dividend. Alimera Sciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

In the past three months, Alimera Sciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.80% of the stock of Alimera Sciences is held by insiders. Only 22.16% of the stock of Alimera Sciences is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM



Earnings for Alimera Sciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.31) to ($0.52) per share. The P/E ratio of Alimera Sciences is -3.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Alimera Sciences is -3.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

