Alkermes plc is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.22.

Alkermes last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $247.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.70 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Alkermes has generated $0.07 earnings per share over the last year. Alkermes has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alkermes in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.20%. The high price target for ALKS is $28.00 and the low price target for ALKS is $15.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Alkermes does not currently pay a dividend. Alkermes does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Alkermes insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $299,399.00 in company stock. Only 4.49% of the stock of Alkermes is held by insiders. 98.93% of the stock of Alkermes is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Alkermes are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.46) to ($0.16) per share. The P/E ratio of Alkermes is -19.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Alkermes is -19.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Alkermes has a P/B Ratio of 2.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

