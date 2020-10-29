Earnings results for Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

Allegheny Technologies last posted its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm earned $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.09 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Allegheny Technologies has generated $1.21 earnings per share over the last year. Allegheny Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Allegheny Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 93.47%. The high price target for ATI is $24.00 and the low price target for ATI is $8.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Allegheny Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI)

In the past three months, Allegheny Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.74% of the stock of Allegheny Technologies is held by insiders. 90.99% of the stock of Allegheny Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI



Earnings for Allegheny Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.71) to ($0.33) per share. The P/E ratio of Allegheny Technologies is -4.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Allegheny Technologies is -4.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Allegheny Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 0.48. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

