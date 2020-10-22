Earnings results for Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.47.

Allegion last released its earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company earned $589.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.87 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion has generated $4.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.0. Allegion has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Allegion in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $105.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.66%. The high price target for ALLE is $140.00 and the low price target for ALLE is $97.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 8 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Allegion has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.89, and is based on no buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $105.63, Allegion has a forecasted upside of 1.7% from its current price of $103.90. Allegion has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion has a dividend yield of 1.22%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Allegion has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Allegion is 26.18%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Allegion will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.48% next year. This indicates that Allegion will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)

In the past three months, Allegion insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.67% of the stock of Allegion is held by insiders. 93.52% of the stock of Allegion is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE



Earnings for Allegion are expected to decrease by -2.33% in the coming year, from $4.30 to $4.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Allegion is 33.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Allegion is 33.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.65. Allegion has a PEG Ratio of 4.00. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Allegion has a P/B Ratio of 12.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

