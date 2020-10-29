Earnings results for Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $5.01.

Alliance Data Systems last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $979.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Its revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Alliance Data Systems has generated $16.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.3. Alliance Data Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alliance Data Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $56.27, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.59%. The high price target for ADS is $80.00 and the low price target for ADS is $35.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Alliance Data Systems has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.46, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $56.27, Alliance Data Systems has a forecasted upside of 28.6% from its current price of $43.76. Alliance Data Systems has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems pays a meaningful dividend of 1.87%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Alliance Data Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Alliance Data Systems is 5.13%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Alliance Data Systems will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.85% next year. This indicates that Alliance Data Systems will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

In the past three months, Alliance Data Systems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.10% of the stock of Alliance Data Systems is held by insiders. 81.23% of the stock of Alliance Data Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS



Earnings for Alliance Data Systems are expected to grow by 58.28% in the coming year, from $6.76 to $10.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Alliance Data Systems is 21.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Alliance Data Systems is 21.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 38.53. Alliance Data Systems has a PEG Ratio of 0.85. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Alliance Data Systems has a P/B Ratio of 1.27. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

