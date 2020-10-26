Earnings results for Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

Alliance Resource Partners last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The energy company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198 million. Alliance Resource Partners has generated $2.07 earnings per share over the last year. Alliance Resource Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alliance Resource Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 108.33%. The high price target for ARLP is $7.00 and the low price target for ARLP is $6.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Alliance Resource Partners has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.50, Alliance Resource Partners has a forecasted upside of 108.3% from its current price of $3.12. Alliance Resource Partners has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners does not currently pay a dividend. Alliance Resource Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

In the past three months, Alliance Resource Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 44.03% of the stock of Alliance Resource Partners is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 11.41% of the stock of Alliance Resource Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP



Earnings for Alliance Resource Partners are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.49) to $0.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Alliance Resource Partners is -3.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Alliance Resource Partners is -3.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Alliance Resource Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.31. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

